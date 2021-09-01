Swap (XWP) Market Cap Tops $361,713.68

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Swap has a market cap of $361,713.68 and $343.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swap has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00065875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00135988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00158770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.58 or 0.07475445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,259.18 or 0.98998979 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.15 or 0.01009195 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 13,893,030 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.