Swiss National Bank Acquires 31,715 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,715 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $203,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $338.00. 2,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.92. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total value of $655,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

