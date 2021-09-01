Swiss National Bank Buys 45,364 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,364 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of Cigna worth $340,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.74.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $210.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.41 and its 200 day moving average is $236.50. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

