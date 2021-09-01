Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,337 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of Norfolk Southern worth $272,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC stock opened at $250.92 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

