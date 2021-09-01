Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,308,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,139,172 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of The Southern worth $260,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in The Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.00. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $67.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

