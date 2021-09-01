Swiss National Bank Sells 319,650 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,718,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,650 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,765,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 197,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,521,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $455.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

