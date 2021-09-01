SYNC Network Market Capitalization Achieves $4.44 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $1,390.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.83 or 0.00497488 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003114 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.07 or 0.01242668 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,434,471 coins and its circulating supply is 119,151,616 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.