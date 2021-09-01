Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Down to $26.50

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $25.52. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

TARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a market cap of $522.17 million and a PE ratio of -6.13.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,917 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $48,059.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 37,980 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $1,131,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,868 shares of company stock worth $4,295,300. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after buying an additional 234,805 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,838,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after buying an additional 153,055 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

