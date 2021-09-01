Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Takes $157,000 Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 2,120.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter worth about $115,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGR stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

