TD Securities Analysts Give Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) a C$2.50 Price Target

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) received a C$2.50 target price from TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight Capital set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cormark set a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.61.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The firm has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.77.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

