TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised TDK from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TTDKY opened at $104.69 on Tuesday. TDK has a 52 week low of $101.75 and a 52 week high of $175.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average of $129.57.

TDK shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 28th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 28th.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. TDK had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TDK will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

