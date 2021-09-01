Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,379 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.13% of Owens Corning worth $12,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.16. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $63.03 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.