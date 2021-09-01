Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,549.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,585.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,451.60. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,666.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

In other AutoZone news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,554.56.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

