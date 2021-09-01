Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,653 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $10,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 85.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,288. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $188.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.03 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

