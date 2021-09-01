Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $12.32 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $12,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG stock opened at $159.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.95 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.