Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $9.17 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,737 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,071 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,554,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,516,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,817,000 after acquiring an additional 125,525 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.66.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,777,137 shares of company stock worth $1,256,195,992. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of -759.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

