Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 25,569 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of DaVita worth $11,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $130.77 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.85 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.69.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

