Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 82,505 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,505 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after buying an additional 4,040,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after buying an additional 3,077,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Sempra Energy by 87.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,644,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,029,000 after buying an additional 768,294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,303,000 after buying an additional 732,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $132.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.62 and its 200 day moving average is $132.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

