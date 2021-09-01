Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $159.35

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $159.35 and last traded at $159.20, with a volume of 77574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLK. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 49.1% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.2% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

