Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend payment by 79.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TGLS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tecnoglass stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 388.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

