Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the July 29th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TGEN opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tecogen has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.58.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Tecogen will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

