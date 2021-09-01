Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Update

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the July 29th total of 276,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 516.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 119,332 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 120,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. 485,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.94%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

