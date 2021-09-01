Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.68

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.68 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.35). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 25.20 ($0.33), with a volume of 418,763 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £38.59 million and a P/E ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.26.

About Tekcapital (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through two segment; Professional Services and Licensing and Investment Activities. It engages in the provision of recruitment services; and reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers, as well as offers R&D tax relief credits, management services, and intellectual property services to third party customers.

