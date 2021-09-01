Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

TLPFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

TLPFY stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.19. 5,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,964. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $145.76 and a 1-year high of $225.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.73.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

