Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Trading Down 3.4% Following Insider Selling

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $31.89. 1,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 752,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Specifically, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 17,799 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $587,544.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 166,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,460.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 860,351 shares of company stock worth $26,540,031. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 825.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Telos by 10.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Telos by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.