Telos (TLOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. Telos has a market cap of $181.20 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Telos has traded up 58% against the U.S. dollar. One Telos coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001352 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telos Coin Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

