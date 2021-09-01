Terry D. Mccallister Acquires 10,000 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of PRIM opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.
Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.