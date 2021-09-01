Tesco’s (TSCO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Tesco alerts:

TSCO stock opened at GBX 255.65 ($3.34) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 236.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 230.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.17. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15).

In other news, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 44,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £99,636.62 ($130,175.88). Also, insider John Allan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($61,405.80).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.