Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Increased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,532 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.0% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,409,310,000 after acquiring an additional 134,132 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $734.09. 12,676,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,803,139. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.88 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $681.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $668.67. The firm has a market cap of $726.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,209,977 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

