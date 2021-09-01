Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Sells 130 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.37. 30,195,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,445,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

