Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Sells 159 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $233.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,933. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $234.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

