Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,465. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $196.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,182. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

