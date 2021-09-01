Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 14,510 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Barclays PLC increased its stake in The AES by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after buying an additional 603,900 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in The AES by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The AES by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 38,357 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in The AES by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The AES in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The AES alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

AES traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 99,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,659. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

The AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.