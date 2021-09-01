Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRC. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.68.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. Research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

