Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.84. 30,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.56.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

