Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,714,000 after buying an additional 33,314 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 136,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $5.66 on Wednesday, hitting $560.61. 28,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,412. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.07 and a 12 month high of $560.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $529.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

