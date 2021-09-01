TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$119.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$94.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$137.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total value of C$5,001,919.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$589,255,417.11. Insiders sold 115,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,984,279 over the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$142.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.26 billion and a PE ratio of 21.98. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$53.08 and a 12-month high of C$145.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$129.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$110.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

