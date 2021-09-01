The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,818 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $219.50 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.75.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

