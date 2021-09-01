The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CFO Sameer Ralhan Sells 15,085 Shares

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $527,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sameer Ralhan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Sameer Ralhan sold 1,890 shares of The Chemours stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $66,150.00.

Shares of CC opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The Chemours by 6,486.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

