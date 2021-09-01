The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other The Chemours news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,057,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,307. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CC. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

