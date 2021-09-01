The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.57

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.57 and last traded at $79.53, with a volume of 2320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.40.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Stephens upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.46 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

