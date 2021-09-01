The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $24,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total value of $2,128,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $6.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.17. The stock has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.23 and a 1-year high of $344.90.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

