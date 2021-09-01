The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.890-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

PNTG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,846. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $864.47 million, a P/E ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,100 shares of company stock worth $3,069,153 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.