The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lifted by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 349.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,604 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.3% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.88. 365,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,028,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.