The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SWGAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue raised The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of SWGAY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. 36,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,360. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

