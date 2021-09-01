The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 41.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 621,106 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,068 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $41,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,090,153,000 after acquiring an additional 118,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,295,000 after acquiring an additional 479,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.28. The company had a trading volume of 157,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399,522. The company has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.24.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

