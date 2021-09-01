TheStreet Upgrades FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to “B-“

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Shares of FBK opened at $41.19 on Monday. FB Financial has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.