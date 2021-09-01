Thunder Token (TT) Achieves Market Cap of $91.96 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $91.96 million and $89.54 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.61 or 0.00520238 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000728 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

