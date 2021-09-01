Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in August

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the July 29th total of 220,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,593.0 days.

TOSCF opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. Tosoh has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tosoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.