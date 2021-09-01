Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in August

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the July 29th total of 220,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,593.0 days.

TOSCF opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. Tosoh has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

Get Tosoh alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tosoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.