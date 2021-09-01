Traders Buy Large Volume of Vinco Ventures Put Options (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 35,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,724% compared to the typical daily volume of 937 put options.

BBIG stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. Vinco Ventures has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth about $641,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth about $628,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 78,773 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.